Chelsea’s first January transfer signing officially announced

Borussia Dortmund have announced on their Twitter that Chelsea has signed winger Christian Pulisic in a €64m deal that will see him loaned back to the German club until the end of the season.

Pulisic, 20, is an American Intenational, has made 18 appearances for Dortmund this season, scoring 3 goals and setting up 4.

Dortmund released the news on their official Twitter handle.

🤝 @cpulisic_10 wechselt im Sommer zum @ChelseaFC! Der BVB hat sich mit dem FC Chelsea auf einen Transfer von Christian #Pulisic mit sofortiger Wirkung geeinigt, Chelsea wiederum leiht den 20-Jährigen bis zum Saisonende an den BVB aus. Alle Infos 👉 https://t.co/HmGsGzfp7D pic.twitter.com/I6dM1NtiuA — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 2, 2019

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc had this to say about the situation to the club’s website.

“It was always Christian’s dream to play in the Premier League. That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract.

Against this background, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.”