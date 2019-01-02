Manchester United star deletes social media accounts to send fans into meltdown

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has left United fans in turmoil after deleting his social media accounts.

Navigating to Martial’s handle on Instagram brings up an error which reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Martial was linked with a move away from the club in the summer, having fallen out with then manager Jose Mourinho. However, he remained at the club and looks to have a future at Old Trafford under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the Norwegian was not too pleased with the Frenchman following his failure to report to training on Christmas Day.

Martial had earlier flown back to France to be with his family for Christmas.

This is not the first time Martial has left his fans worried, having deleted many of his Instagram posts last year as well, which led to speculation about his future at the club.