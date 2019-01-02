Paul Pogba in trouble after United superstar’s car is spotted parked in disabled spot

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has made headlines for the wrong reasons yet again after his car was spotted parked in a disabled bay without the required permits.

Pogba’s Rolls-Royce, which is worth around £250,000, was spotted parked in a disabled bay by a shopper, whose wife is disabled, at Manchester’s Trafford Centre, and he was quick to snap a picture of it.

“I was with my wife doing my shopping when I saw the Rolls-Royce parked there. When I looked, the car didn’t have a disabled badge, but it did have a Monaco registration plate. I don’t follow football so I didn’t know it was a footballer until third parties told me,” he explained to the Mirror.

He also revealed that he saw the car head into Manchester United’s training ground, on TV.

It is uncertain whether it was Pogba behind the wheel of the car or someone else entirely. The former Juventus midfielder has often been pictured driving the car, but after receiving a speeding ticket last year. he has generally been spotted in the passenger seat while heading to training.