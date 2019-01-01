Unai Emery has named Alexandre Lacazette, Laurent Koscielny and midfielder Matteo Guendouzi in the starting line-up to face Fulham.

Alexandre Lacazette is restored to Arsenal’s starting XI for the clash with Fulham, but Mesut Ozil is once again missing from the Gunners’ matchday squad.

Striker Lacazette has scored six Premier League goals this season but started Saturday’s 5-1 defeat to Liverpool on the bench, coming on in the 71st minute to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, the pair are both in the team to take on bottom club Fulham at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, with coach Unai Emery making changes to his side at the end of a busy festive period.

As well as Lacazette, Emery has recalled centre-back Laurent Koscielny and midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Stephan Lichtsteiner, Lucas Torreira and Aaron Ramsey are all named as substitutes after starting at Anfield last time out.

Ozil, though, is not among the list of replacements. The German missed the Liverpool fixture because of a left knee injury and remains an absentee, along with Nacho Monreal (hamstring) and Hector Bellerin (calf).