Manchester United target drops January transfer hint on Paul Pogba’s Instagram

Manchester United’s center back target Kalidou Koulibaly was involved in an interesting Instagram exchange with Paul Pogba – hinting that a January transfer may not be off the cards.

The Manchester club’s desire for a top class center back has been well documented with former manager Jose Mourinho attempting to push through a move for Toby Alderweireld, Jerome Boateng, Harry Macguire and Diego Godin before the beginning of the season, but failing to get even one across the line.

After Mourinho’s sacking, it has emerged that Napoli stopper Kalidou Koulibaly is also of interest to the club – and his latest tete-a-tete with star player Paul Pogba has only served to further fuel those rumours.

Pogba intent was to express his solidarity with Koulibaly after the defender was subjected to vile racist abuse from the fans in Naopli’s game against Inter Milan recently – but it was Koulibaly’s reply to him that catches the eye if you’re a Manchester United fan.

It was the ‘See you soon bro’ line from Koulibaly that has given rise to a lot of speculation despite the Senegal international just recently signing a new contract with Napoli. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurenitis also confirmed that Jose Mourinho had lauched a £95million bid for the defender – that was turned down.

However with the mood – and results – lifted at Old Trafford following the arrival as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the caretaker manager, the powers that be at the club could wind up making a fresh bid for Koulibaly.

And if the player’s message to Paul Pogba can be interpreted literally, it would seem that he’s not averse to the move either.