Luke Shaw’s incredible gesture to Manchester United staff shows why he has become a club favourite

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Manchester United has started off in style as the Red Devils have registered three wins in the Norwegian’s first three matches in charge.

The atmosphere surrounding the club has improved significantly since the United legend’s arrival and it seems that fans and players have left the Jose Mourinho days behind them. In an incredible gesture, United left-back Luke Shaw handed out hampers to the staff worth £6,000.

Shaw bought the United staff members, who help the players round the year, 30 hampers worth £200 each. This only goes on to testify the fact that the atmosphere surrounding the club has significantly improved after United manager Solskjaer had handed the club receptionist Norwegian chocolate upon arrival.

The fullback has returned into the thick of things at United this season and has signed a new deal in October as well worth £165,000 a week. Shaw has made 15 appearances this season and scored his first United goal this season as well.

