Former Manchester City attacker slams club for ‘treating players like merchandise’

Hertha Berlin attacker Javairo Dilrosun has taken a swipe at former club Manchester City, claiming that they treat their players like merchandise.

Dilrosun struggled to make a mark at the Etihad, failing to make a single appearance for the first team before moving to Hertha Berlin in the summer.

Dilrosun followed in the footsteps of another City youngster Jadon Sancho, who is now considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe following his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Dilrosun’s move too has worked wonders as he has already made 12 appearances for the German side whilst also receiving his maiden Netherlands call-up!

However, he has not forgotten his time at City and has fired a dig at his former club for the way they operate behind the scenes.

“City are like a company,” the 20-year-old said to ELF Voetbal. “The players are their merchandise.”

Despite his apparent dislike for the way City function as a club, Dilrosun had nothing but praise for Pep Guardiola.

“I didn’t really speak much face-to-face with Guardiola, but I’ve learned so much from just watching him. He gave some great advice that made me a better player – details about my first touch for example.

“And he’s very capable of explaining his tactics to his players.”