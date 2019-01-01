Adrien Rabiot slams Premier League club for trying to sign him, says they are ‘below him’

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has caused quite a stir by slamming Tottenham Hotspur, claiming that he would never consider joining the London outfit as they are ‘below him’.

Rabiot has set a number of top European clubs on high alert after expressing his wishes to leave PSG at the expiry of his contract.

While Tottenham were believed to be interested in the Frenchman, a source close to the player revealed to ESPN that the 23-year-old has no interest in signing for the English side.

Rabiot has demanded a €10m annual salary coupled with a long-term deal and extravagant bonuses as well which he feels can only be provided by clubs of a higher stature than Spurs.

Barcelona meanwhile were reported to have agreed terms with Rabiot, but the club were quick to dismiss those rumours.

Rabiot has made quite a lot of headlines recently with his demands, and PSG Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi is glad that he will soon see the back of him and his agent who have caused nothing but problems lately.

It remains to be seen where his final destination is though.