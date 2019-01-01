Real Madrid legend slams Paul Pogba for goal celebrations

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has been slammed by former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Claude Makelele, who feels the World Cup-winning midfielder’s celebrations are disrespectful to his opponents.
Pogba netted twice in United’s most recent win against Bournemouth following which he performed a rather comical celebratory jig. However, Makelele it seems is not a big fan of Pogba’s dance moves, even going as far as to label them disrespectful.
*Pogba* Goals celebration!🔥😁 pic.twitter.com/PipsyhunMe
— MuhammadSepthio H. (@20Septio) December 30, 2018
In an interview with Astro SuperSport, Makelele said, “One example is Thierry Henry. When he scored a goal before, so many goals, he’s never happy.
“One day I ask Thierry, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘It’s the way I celebrate my goal. I know people don’t like this, but I’m like this. I can’t change this.'”
“For me, it means sometimes you don’t respect your opponent, you know? It’s frustrating. I’m fronting Pogba. If I was a player I would want to tell him, ‘Listen, do this in the dressing room, not now. It’s frustrating. You win 4-0, you’re dancing in front of me’,” Makelele went on to add.
He also explained how he dealt with players who celebrated in such a manner, singling out Ronaldinho in particular, stating that he once even kicked out at him for his antics.
“I have a lot of history, not just Ronaldinho. It’s football – sometimes you need to explain to the player in front of you, give a little bit of respect, also.”