Real Madrid legend slams Paul Pogba for goal celebrations

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has been slammed by former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Claude Makelele, who feels the World Cup-winning midfielder’s celebrations are disrespectful to his opponents.

Pogba netted twice in United’s most recent win against Bournemouth following which he performed a rather comical celebratory jig. However, Makelele it seems is not a big fan of Pogba’s dance moves, even going as far as to label them disrespectful.

In an interview with Astro SuperSport, Makelele said, “One example is Thierry Henry. When he scored a goal before, so many goals, he’s never happy.

“One day I ask Thierry, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘It’s the way I celebrate my goal. I know people don’t like this, but I’m like this. I can’t change this.'”

“For me, it means sometimes you don’t respect your opponent, you know? It’s frustrating. I’m fronting Pogba. If I was a player I would want to tell him, ‘Listen, do this in the dressing room, not now. It’s frustrating. You win 4-0, you’re dancing in front of me’,” Makelele went on to add.

He also explained how he dealt with players who celebrated in such a manner, singling out Ronaldinho in particular, stating that he once even kicked out at him for his antics.

“I have a lot of history, not just Ronaldinho. It’s football – sometimes you need to explain to the player in front of you, give a little bit of respect, also.”