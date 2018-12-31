Chelsea man leads Whoscored Premier League Team of the Season midway with several surprise inclusions

The Premier League crossed the midway point in the season last week when the teams played their twentieth match. Several players made their mark in the first half of the season, while several others missed it completely. And statistical website Whoscored compiled a list of this season’s best performers so far with some surprise inclusions.

Whoscored.com, a stats-based football website rates players based on their performances after every week. And midway through the season, this is the best XI in the Premier League:

Neither of the World’s two most expensive goalkeepers- Alisson and Kepa -makes the cut. Rather, it is West Ham’s shrewd signing Lukasz Fabianski who is currently the highest-rated goalkeeper in the league. The Polish shot-stopper signed for the Hammers from Swansea City and has been a key figure in their push for a top 10 spot.

Forming the defence is the Quartet of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Virgil Van Dijk, David Luiz, and Lucas Digne. While Wan-Bisaaka and Van Dijk’s inclusion comes as no surprise, it is the latter two who have raised some eyebrows.

David Luiz has found himself in the good books of Maurizio Sarri and makes the cut ahead of the likes of Jan Vertonghen, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte. Digne, meanwhile, pips rival Andrew Robertson to make the midway team of the season.

Manchester City trio Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, and Sergio Aguero have all found a place in the highest-rated XI of the season so far as well. However, teammates Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane have failed to find a spot for themselves despite shining for the Citizens.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is the surprise inclusion in the team. Pogba suffered from terrible form earlier in the season but has been rejuvenated after the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Frenchman has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 3 matches.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has managed to maintain his scoring streak from last season and has also made it into the XI. However, it is Chelsea’s Eden Hazard who slots in the left wing position and is the highest rated player in the Premier League at the halfway mark.

Hazard is on track to achieve his career-best tally under new manager Sarri and has 19 goals contributions (10 G, 9 A) in 19 appearances. He is rated 7.9 by Whoscored.com, which is the highest rating of any player in the league so far.