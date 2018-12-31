Paul Pogba’s transformation into the best Manchester United player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer summed up with eye-opening stats

The arrival of Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford has coincided with a revival in the club’s fortunes, with players now enjoying their football again and looking sharper and hungrier than ever.

This is evident from Frenchman Paul Pogba’s amazing transformation back into the world beater he was at Juventus.

Pogba had regressed into a shadow of his former self under Jose Mourinho, repeatedly falling out with his coach and putting on lethargic displays on the pitch.

However, with the arrival of Solskjaer, it looks like a massive weight has been lifted off of his shoulders. Pogba has been United’s best player the past few games, putting in tireless displays against Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth.

In fact, the Frenchman has already scored more goals in just three games under the Norwegian (4) than he did in his previous 17 under Mourinho (3).

Ever since Solskjaer has taken the reins at United, Pogba has had more shots, more goals, more assists, and more chances created than any of his teammates, which is quite a remarkable transformation.

The former Juventus midfielder bagged a brace each against Huddersfield and Bournemouth whilst also providing three assists.

December 2018 has also been Pogba’s best ever month in his career in terms of involvements in goals.

7 – With four goals and three assists, December 2018 has been Paul Pogba's best ever month for league goal involvements in his top-flight career. Heaven. #MUNBOU pic.twitter.com/DGDu2SkiBj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2018

It is clearly visible that the 25-year-old has turned a corner and is getting back to his best which does not bode well for the rest of the league.