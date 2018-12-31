Liverpool are well on their way to lifting their first-ever title in the Premier League era, and if history is to be believed, there is no team that will stop them this season.

The Reds have notched up a whopping 54 points already this season and have a comfortable seven-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Their year-end tally has only ever been bettered twice, by Chelsea (55) in 2005/06 and Manchester City (58) last season.

And, according to the history books, no team that has had a seven-point lead or more going into the New Year has ever failed to win the title.

The biggest lead blown by a team at the top of the table on New Year’s Day is five points.

Liverpool fans can take heart from this as well as the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s men are showing no signs of slowing down. Instead, they seem to be speeding up, breaking record after record heading into the new year.

A comprehensive win over Arsenal was Liverpool’s seventh victory in December; another record. Meanwhile, the 54 points they have amassed and the eight goals conceded also happen to be club records.

It all bodes well for Liverpool heading into 2019, but will they lift their first ever Premier League title or will they make their way into the history books for all the wrong reasons and become the first team to blow such a huge advantage in the second half of the campaign?