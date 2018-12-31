Manchester United’s incredible transformation under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer summed up with one stat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United reign has started off in a whirlwind fashion with the Red Devils firing on all cylinders. And the atmosphere surrounding the club hints that United have forgotten the days and times of former manager Jose Mourinho.

The United side under Mourinho was criticised for its laborious style of play and the fanbase wasn’t happy at the football at display too. However, ever since Solskjaer took over as the interim manager, the style of play has seen a drastic improvement.

The English giants were once 11 points off Arsenal, who are now at fifth, but have closed down that gap to three points with three consecutive PremierLeague wins. The goals scored have seen a considerable improvement too.

In Solskjaer’s first three league matches in charge, the Red Devils have scored five, three and four goals respectively. The 12 goals in these three encounters amount to 29.2% of the total league goals scored by United this season.

Before Solskjaer’s appointment, the Manchester-based club had 29 goals in 17 matches but in no time they are now at 41 goals in 20 matches in the league. The goal difference has shot up to +9 as well where at one point, it was in the negative.

Superstar Paul Pogba has returned to form as well with four goals and three assists in three matches which has now taken his tally to five goals and five assists in the league this season with almost half of the season yet to be played.