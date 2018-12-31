Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 5 talking points from Red Devils’ comprehensive win at Old Trafford

The smiles were back at Old Trafford following some scintillating free-flowing football as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it three wins on the bounce with Manchester United beating AFC Bournemouth 4-1. FOX Sports Asia looks back at the 5 talking points from yet another stellar display from the Red Devils.

5. Old Trafford fear factor is coming back

Under Jose Mourinho, United played some of the most one dimensional and boring football the fans have ever seen. The team seemed to be out of ideas, they didn’t know what to do to break teams up and most importantly, they didn’t know how to respond to going behind. But under Ole, as he’s known to most, the fear factor is slowly but surely coming back.

Bournemouth looked somewhat cautious while attacking. They always kept a close eye on their backs in case the Rashfords and the Martials started off their trademark counter-attacks. Even after falling behind, they looked to attack while ensuring they have enough cover at the back.

And that just goes to show the respect Eddie Howe’s team had for this rejuvenated United side. With performances like these, it’s no wonder that teams are starting to pay more respect and to some extent, fear Solskjaer’s men.

4. Herrera, THE perfect middleman

When he signed for United, he was just another highly rated youngster trying to cut his teeth in the Premier League. But sadly under Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, Ander Herrera failed to cement his place in the starting lineup. But with Solskjaer in charge, the Spaniard looks set to be the man to partner Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the middle of the park.

And that’s because how great a bridge Herrera has proved himself to be between United’s defense and attack. The little Spaniard does a brilliant job being the shield alongside Matic in front of the United defense.

And he also seems to be the man to thread those intricate passes to Rashford and Lingard to start off attacks. Being the jack of all trades in the midfield, it’s no wonder Herrera has become one of Solskjaer’s undisputed starters.

3. Bournemouth going off the boil

The start of 2018-19 was magnificent for Eddie Howe’s men as they were once battling for one of the Europa League places. But as time has gone by, Bournemouth have slowly but surely gone off the boil.

And they can consider themselves unlucky with the amount of injuries they’ve had. However, that doesn’t discount the fact their performances haven’t been up to the mark recently. They’ve been failing to win matches and losing their edge.

Against United, Bournemouth looked tired and a side out of ideas. Currently at the wrong end of the table, Howe must hope performances improve sooner rather than later.

2. Ole making United go ‘Ole! Ole!! Ole!!!’

When United appointed Solskjaer as their head coach, many thought this was a decision induced by emotions. 2 wins from the first 2 games didn’t convince many people. But against Bournemouth, Solskjaer proved he can be a great manager if given time.

Solskjaer’s best feature has been attacking, flowing football which he has delivered. Under him the Pogbas and Rashfords look to be on song. Every single United forward looks to be clicking and their combination play is magnificent.

The movement on and off the ball made Bournemouth sweat right through the match. But it’s the flowing football that’s gathered much appreciation

Ole even managed to get Romelu Lukaku to score despite the Belgian enduring an underwhelming campaign. The United faithful will be hoping for more ‘Oles in 2019.

1. Pogboom: worth every penny

Under Mourinho, Paul Pogba looked to be a player without any proper idea of his role. He looked to defend, he looked to attack but couldn’t do either properly. He was underutilized, to an extent that rejoining Juventus suddenly looked on the cards. The rows with Jose put more fire into the rumour, but fast forward a few weeks and the mood’s totally changed.

Under Solskjaer, Pogba looks like a man reborn. He’s now looking every bit of the player everyone admired back in Juventus and last summer in Russia where he became a World Champion.

The way he’s attacking oppositions is just astonishing. He’s getting more and more involved in the attacking third and the stats back it up.

He’s scored 4 goals in his last 2 games while also turning provider for Lukaku today for his drought-ending goal. The Norwegian manager seems to have been successful in rejuvenating Pogba and now, the French midfield maestro is looking every bit of the player people thought he could be.