Top 6 Premier League clubs with highest percentage of big chances missed

The most important thing in football is to take the chances that come by during a match. The teams that do it the best often end up winning titles. Some other teams, however, miss a lot of chances – and here are the top 6 clubs in the Premier League with the most missed chances…

#6 Tottenham Hotspur – 51%

The North Londoners are second in the Premier League table after 20 games and their big chances missed percentage stands at 51%. Since they are one of the best teams in the country, it is quite a good stat.

They create a lot of chances, which is why they tend to miss more. Since the rest of the clubs here are from the top five, 51% is actually a very good number.

#5 Manchester City – 52%

Manchester City are currently just a point behind the Lilywhites in the table with a game in hand. They are one of the favourites to win the title, even though the Etihad outfit are 10 points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s men make a lot of chances but it seems as though they miss over half of them. They might have to improve on that if they are to catch up with the Reds.

#4 Arsenal – 56%

The Gunners have done reasonably well under new manager Unai Emery. He led his side to a 22-match unbeaten run and is now fifth on the game. That is a decent job from someone who just arrived.

They have also created a lot of chances in attack – which is a testament to Emery’s attacking brand – but have missed 56% of them.

#3 Manchester United – 57%

Next in line are Manchester United. The Red Devils have endured a tough campaign where they had to sack Jose Mourinho even before Christmas. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now the interim boss and has won both of his two games with the Red Devils.

Even then, the Red Devils have missed 57% of the big chances that they created. Given that they have had difficulties in making chances, it explains why they are at 6th.

#2 Liverpool – 57%

And the Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League. With 54 points from 20 games, they are already running away with the league title. The Merseyside outfit are playing some amazing brand of football to create many chances in every game.

As a result, they also seem to be missing a lot of them as well. With a miss percentage of 57, the Reds are the second-highest in terms chances missed.

#1 Chelsea – 62%

And the side with the most percentage of chances missed in the Premier League is Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea. The Italian has incorporated his football ideology on Chelsea and it is apparent every time the Blues play.

Their beautiful build-up allows them to create a lot of chances but given that they have no proper great striker in the squad, they miss 62% of them, which is why they longer at four.