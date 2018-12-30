Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reprimands Manchester United superstar for arriving late for training

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at Manchester United has started on a positive note with two wins in his first couple of matches at the helm of affairs at the club.

The style of play and the general atmosphere around the club has improved considerably since the United legend’s appointment and the players are reportedly happy as well. Keeping with the tradition of the club, the Norwegian has brought attacking and expansive football back at Old Trafford.

Moreover, as far as discipline is concerned, Solskjaer has put his foot down. According to reports in Daily Mail, the United manager reprimanded Anthony Martial for failing to report before the 6 pm deadline for training on Christmas. The French international wasn’t part of the matchday squad which defeated Huddersfield Town 3-1 in what was Solskjaer’s first match in charge at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian had clarified that the forward was ill and hence had to miss out on the encounter. “He must have had a bad chef over Christmas. If it’s food poisoning or something. I don’t know, but he’s fallen ill over Christmas,” he said.

Martial is set to return for Bournemouth’s trip to Old Trafford along with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.