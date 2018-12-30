Premier League |

Arsenal fans react as Sadio Mane grabs Stephan Lichtsteiner’s neck during Liverpool’s 5-1 victory over the Gunners

Sadio Mane

Liverpool ran riots at Anfield as they thrashed Arsenal 5-1 to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, albeit temporarily.

Hat-trick from Firmino and a goal each from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah handed Reds a comeback win after Ainsley Maitland-Niles had put the Gunners ahead early in the first half.

This was Liverpool’s 17th win of the season which further extended their unbeaten run in the league to 20 matches. Though it was a spotless performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men, one incident caught everyone’s eye.

In the seventh minute of the match, as Sadio Mane sprinted forward to get hold of a through ball, Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner blocked his path and apparently elbowed him as well. The Liverpool forward then grabbed the Swiss fullback’s neck but referee Michael Oliver failed to spot the incident.

Here’s the video of the incident.

Arsenal fans were clearly not happy with the incident and took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

 

