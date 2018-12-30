Arsenal fans react as Sadio Mane grabs Stephan Lichtsteiner’s neck during Liverpool’s 5-1 victory over the Gunners

Liverpool ran riots at Anfield as they thrashed Arsenal 5-1 to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, albeit temporarily.

Hat-trick from Firmino and a goal each from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah handed Reds a comeback win after Ainsley Maitland-Niles had put the Gunners ahead early in the first half.

This was Liverpool’s 17th win of the season which further extended their unbeaten run in the league to 20 matches. Though it was a spotless performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men, one incident caught everyone’s eye.

In the seventh minute of the match, as Sadio Mane sprinted forward to get hold of a through ball, Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner blocked his path and apparently elbowed him as well. The Liverpool forward then grabbed the Swiss fullback’s neck but referee Michael Oliver failed to spot the incident.

Here’s the video of the incident.

Arsenal fans were clearly not happy with the incident and took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Think anything will happen to Mane when they look back at what he did to Lichtsteiner? — Lex (@lexiferF9) December 29, 2018

Well, it wasn’t shown on the highlights, let’s see if @GaryLineker has the balls to bring up Mané grabbing Lichtsteiner around the neck in the early minutes… Legit red card. Obvious bias @BBCMOTD — Daniel_M_AFC (@DanAFC1986) December 29, 2018

Just like he missed mane strangle Lichtsteiner — Chris Martin (@_chrismartin1) December 29, 2018

Sadio Mane snapping Lichtsteiner’s neck. What a Saturday. — Paul (@Kolology) December 29, 2018

Poor showing from @BBCMOTD just brushing off the fact Sadio Mane had both hands round the NECK of Lichtsteiner and choosing to flood praise on him instead #disgraceful #motd — Dave Parkins (@davey_p84) December 29, 2018

Now add Mane not being sent off for strangling Lichtsteiner to both of those manipulated goal situations.

In 7th minute. pic.twitter.com/WCjONLrWJx — Jan (@ArsenalPoland) December 29, 2018

Nothing to see here @FA

Take it to panel and find Lichtsteiner guilty of attacking Mane hands with his neck!! https://t.co/qjqBmmpFLd — Danny Peacock (@Whosyourdaddy19) December 29, 2018

It’s crazy how the video of Mane being elbowed by Lichtsteiner can’t be found anywhere but Mane grabbing Lich is everywhere… — charlie….👽 (@salahs_beard) December 30, 2018

Mane literally tried to strangle Lichtsteiner….Liverpool had been dominant up until the Arsenal goal…this is going to be a fun game. — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) December 29, 2018

And wouldn’t you know Mane should have been sent off for hands on the neck of Lichtsteiner and he scores thank you @FA and @PremlerIeague #Disgraceful #ARSLIV — Mark (@FC_Columbia) December 29, 2018

How did Mane managed to stay on the pitch after he appeared to have strangled Lichtsteiner??? — jimmychan (@jimmychanyw) December 30, 2018