WATCH: Roberto Firmino beats two Arsenal defenders to score in Liverpool win

Liverpool put on a show at Anfield at the expense of Arsenal as a 5-1 win sees them extend their Premier League lead atop the table.

In the middle of it all, Roberto Firmino scored a hat-trick to help his team get the victory. He did it all, capitalised on a mistake, showed his talent in the second goal and even scored from the penalty spot.

Among his three goals, the second was arguably the best one as he beat two defenders to score only two minutes after netting his first and levelling the score.

The video can be seen below:

Firmino now has seven goals in the Premier League and the Reds continue their dominance in the league.