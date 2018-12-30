Unai Emery contemplates following Arsenal loss to Liverpool

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes that his team aren’t too far behind on current Premier League leaders Liverpool despite a 5-1 loss at Anfield.

The Gunners held a 1-0 lead early thanks to Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ goal, but Roberto Firmino erased the advantage three minutes later.

Firmino would eventually score a hat-trick while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored one each to complete the 5-1 thrashing.

Emery contemplated on the match and conceded that Liverpool were dangerous when they push forward.

“I think we started well, but after our goal, they pushed, and when they push here, they play with great determination and with players who can make a difference all over the pitch.

“They scored three quick goals and it was a difficult moment for us. We spoke in the dressing room – it’s another experience for us. A bad experience but an experience to learn from. In the second half we needed to stand up, to keep our position individually and collectively on the game.

“The two last goals, two penalties, I think it’s a lot for us. I think VAR [Video Assistant Referee] is important – it’s coming next year, because I think it’s going to help the referees to take better decisions.”

Now with Fulham next on their Premier League list, Emery hopes his players respond for their fans.

“We only can think now of the match on Tuesday and know the difference between Liverpool and us was not like today’s result.

“Maybe we can do one balance, one mix between our draw and this result today. We have a lot of work to do, defensively also, we know we need to get better.

“There were some positives on the pitch – for example Ainsley played as right winger and scored, working well. Also [Alex] Iwobi, after some matches not playing very well, today he played 90 minutes with a good performance.

“But defensively we need to be stronger, to work. Our defensive moments in our box, it’s my responsibility and then we need the balance. We need to keep the balance in the middle.

“We lost today 5-1, we need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates. We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result.”