Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola admits tough road ahead following Liverpool win

With Liverpool now with a 10-point lead atop the Premier League table, Manchester City have a lot of catching up to do if they hope to defend their title.

The Reds had a dominant 5-1 win over Arsenal and are now firmly at the top of the league, with City currently third with a match on hand – against Southampton.

City have struggled in December, losing three of their last four league games including back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City – they held the lead at certain points in both matches.

Speaking in a report , City coach Pep Guardiola defended his team, saying: “We did well so far. We got 44 points in the first round. If you get the same number of points in the second round, that’s 88 points. With 88 points, you are champions. You have the numbers to be champions.

“Most of the Premier League champions in the past 20 years won it with less points. We did quite well. We did really well.”

However, he was quick to concede that they’ve struggled as of late, and praised Liverpool for being as dominant as they’ve been so far.

“But of course you have the past two games, against Crystal Palace and Leicester, and you have that sense, because there are two teams there now who are better than us in the last month.

“What can we say when Liverpool keep nine clean sheets and score a lot of goals? We cannot compete with that in terms of comparing with them.

“So we look at ourselves, and tomorrow against Southampton, we have to do what we do, and try to win, and when that happens, everything comes back to a normal position.”