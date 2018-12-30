A shock win at Tottenham lifted Wolves to seventh in the Premier League, but Nuno Espirito Santo would have been happy with a point.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said he would have settled for a draw after Willy Boly netted the equaliser in a 3-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

Boly’s headed goal came from Wolves’ first effort on target in the 72nd minute, before Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa wrapped up a shock win.

The visitors had fallen behind to a wonderful Harry Kane strike and were second best before Boly pulled them level.

And Nuno would have been happy to come away with a point after snatching an equaliser against the Premier League’s second-placed side.

“The second half was really, really good. We managed possession, had chances and goals,” he said.

“We had a lot of belief after the equaliser, I would have said a draw was a good result, but I cannot control the emotions of the boys if they see space in front of them.

“It is good for the dressing room but to play like this at Wembley – the home of football – is the big thing.

“We have achieved something very special in getting to the Premier League and it has been a very special year.”

Wolves sit seventh after the victory and next host Crystal Palace on January 2.