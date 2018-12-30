Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal : 5 talking points from Liverpool’s win over Arsenal at Anfield

All the major talking points from Anfield as Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Arsenal sends the Reds 9 clear at the top of the Premier League table.

5. Arsenal opener silences Anfield (for all of 3 minutes)

Looking to get on the front foot right from the word go, Jurgen Klopp’s attacking intent was evident from his line-up, accommodating Xherdan Shaqiri in the team by sacrificing one member of his midfield trident. While Liverpool’s gung-ho start seemed to be a direct result of this change, Arsenal completely changed the dynamic just 11 minutes in – Iwobi capitalizing on a Dejan Lovren error to set up Maitland-Niles for a tap-in at the back post and more importantly, silencing the vocal Anfield crowd, although Roberto Firmino ensured their joy was short-lived by equalising just 3 minutes later.

4. Three-goal Bobby starts and ends Liverpool rout

From the hugely impressive quartet of Liverpool attackers, Firmino was the undeniable pick of the night – scoring three goals, with each showcasing a different facet of his multidimensional game. Hassling the Arsenal defence and taking advantage of a mix up to bring Liverpool level, Firminho then scored his second with a mazy run and finish just two minutes later before finally completing his hat-trick with a penalty in the second half – scoring Liverpool’s fifth and final goal of night.

3. Shambolic Arsenal slipping away in top-4 race

Although Liverpool’s win was certainly a huge statement of intent in terms of the title race, the ripples were felt just as strongly in the race for the 4th spot. Unai Emery’s men, who were 11 points ahead of Manchester United just a handful of weeks ago, now face the prospect of that lead being reduced to a mere 3 points, provided United beat Bournemouth at Old Trafford tomorrow. More importantly, Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea could be 5 clear of Arsenal and cement their position in 4th spot with a win tomorrow – putting clear daylight between themselves and their city rivals.

2. Lethal trio run riot

Throwing all talk about their supposed slow start to the season out of the window, Liverpool’s front three ran Arsenal ragged in a display of sheer pace, power and precision. While Bobby Firmino stole the show with a hat-trick, Salah and Mane weren’t too far behind – the Egyptian setting up Mane with a sublime touch before winning and scoring a penalty at the stroke of half time for Liverpool’s fourth goal of the night.

1. Liverpool pile pressure on Manchester City by going 10 clear of Pep Guardiola’s men

With Tottenham succumbing to a surprise loss against Wolves, Liverpool’s victory sends them 9 clear of second-placed Spurs and more importantly – 10 clear of Pep Guardiola’s champions, although they could cut the gap to 7 and reclaim second place with a win against Southampton tomorrow. In a match eerily reminiscent of their encounter last season, the stage is now set for Manchester City to host Liverpool in a potential title-decider at the Etihad in less than a week’s time – the only difference being that Jurgen Klopp’s side are the unbeaten team this time around.