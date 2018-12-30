Watford 1 Newcastle United 1: Doucoure denies Magpies late on

Salomon Rondon’s header was cancelled out by one from substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure as Watford drew 1-1 with Newcastle United.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s late header earned Watford a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, who missed the chance to go six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Salomon Rondon’s 29th-minute header, his fifth league goal of the season, appeared to have been enough for Newcastle to complete a league double over Watford.

Watford had scarcely provided a threat in response, but a rare moment of quality eight minutes from time was rewarded as Doucoure’s thumping header from Gerard Deulofeu’s cross earned a share of the spoils.

Newcastle were eight points clear of the bottom three at one point in the match, but their late collapse and Fulham’s last-gasp win over Huddersfield Town means they are only four above safety after taking just two points from three games.

As he has so often done this season, Martin Dubravka came to Newcastle’s rescue to deny Deulofeu with a strong save early on as the former Barcelona forward threatened to inject life into a dreary start to proceedings.

Newcastle had offered precious little in attack but their first promising move resulted in the opener as Christian Atsu found Matt Ritchie, whose teasing left-wing cross was powered home by Rondon as he beat Adam Masina to the ball to head in.

Rondon had the ball in the net again – but from an offside position – before Isaac Success stung the palms of Dubravka at the other end.

An injury to Federico Fernandez suffered in the waning moments of the first half forced Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez to replace the centre-back with Fabian Schar, but the visitors continued in the ascendancy and Rondon headed a Ritchie corner narrowly over.

Newcastle sat back to protect their lead in the closing stages, but could not hang on as a marvellous right-wing delivery from Deulofeu was brilliantly turned home by Doucoure.

4 – Gerad Deulofeu has had a direct hand in four goals in his last four Premier League games (two goals, two assists), as many goal involvements as in his previous 36 games combined. Pinpoint. pic.twitter.com/W2dm6zEXOr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 29, 2018

Newcastle appeared primed to give their travelling fans some belated Christmas cheer, but their inability to see this game out on the back of a 0-0 draw with Fulham and a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool means it has been a frustrating festive period for the Magpies.

Deulofeu delivers

Watford had produced precious little quality throughout the contest but Deulofeu, arguably their most talented player, delivered when it mattered with a sensational cross. He has now had a hand in four goals in his last four league games.

Fernandez blow proves costly

Newcastle’s defence looked extremely comfortable in the first half, with Fernandez performing excellently at the back, but his injury was ultimately what denied them the three points as his replacement Schar allowed Doucoure to get goalside and beat Dubravka in style.

Key Opta Facts

– Watford have drawn a Premier League match at home for the first time since April, having won six and lost five of their previous 11 matches.

– Newcastle have now won just one of their last seven league games (D3 L3), following a sequence of three straight wins prior to this run.

– Watford have picked up just nine points from their last 10 Premier League matches (P10 W2 D3 L5), 10 fewer than the number they amassed in the previous 10 such games before this run (P10 W6 D1 L3 – 19 points).

– Despite conceding late, Newcastle have only lost one of their last six away games in the top flight (W2 D3), this after suffering five defeats in the previous seven matches on their travels beforehand.

– Newcastle striker Rondon has scored five goals in his last eight Premier League matches, as many strikes as in his previous 30 such games in the competition.

What’s next?

Both sides have to contend with a busy week, Watford visit Bournemouth and then face non-league Woking in the FA Cup, a competition in which Newcastle host Blackburn Rovers just three days after welcoming Manchester United to St James’ Park.