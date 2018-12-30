What do Arsenal do with Mesut Ozil?

Mesut Ozil has become the perfect victim of how football is now entering a new phase in its tactical history. He’s also the perfect example of how the Premier League refuses to have players who thrive with one particular system in place and can’t operate to perfection without it.

Stats clearly show that Mesut Ozil is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, if not the best. It can be argued that Christian Eriksen and Kevin de Bruyne have passed him in recent times, especially with the hard time he is facing at Arsenal right now.

While Ozil may not be the kind of player who tracks back and does the dirty work like De Bruyne and Eriksen, he is a level above them when he is playing without the burden of defensive duties.

But things haven’t gone smoothly at all for Ozil as he seems to have been exposed by some unnecessary demands of the Premier League. The demand on players like him and even on Paul Pogba is to work harder off the ball.

But both of them are inconsistent and unreliable while doing the dirty work. With the Premier League becoming competitive and more demanding with every passing day, it sometimes seems as though games seem to pass by them.

Although Pogba’s situation can improve under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ozil’s clearly cannot. He has been in and out of the side under Unai Emery and has been taken off at half time when the going has gotten tough. But when things have been easy, Ozil has been his own class self.

Perhaps the most interesting bit about Ozil’s situation is the lack of acceptance on many’s part that as football has become more fast-paced, the presence of box to box midfielders has considerably reduced.

Midfielders are either attacking midfielders or defensive midfielders. It has become next to impossible for every midfielder to play the way Blaise Matuidi does. That is exactly why the number of box to box midfielders in today’s era is very countable, as compared to how many we had about ten years ago.

Under Arsene Wenger in recent years, Arsenal lacked a compact holding midfielder player like they had in Patrick Vieira and Alex Song a while ago. Players like those give players like Ozil the freedom to work up front and take the burden off him.

That was exactly why Chelsea won the title in the 2014-15 when Nemanja Matic was in the form of his life and Cesc Fabregas had no pressure on him to track back and defend.

While in Lucas Torreira, Arsenal now have a midfielder who knows how to take the burden off a player like Ozil, the way Arsenal play and the way they are still found out defensively a lot of times indicates that they need more support at the back, especially when defending counter-attacks. That just increases the burden on any player on the pitch to help out defensively.

While they have signed Sokratis Papastathopoulos, the recent injuries to their defenders and Laurent Koscielny’s delayed return, mean they are still very shaky at the back. Granit Xhaka is having to play at centre-back, so is Stephan Lichtsteiner and that just shows their defensive issues.

Whenever the Gunners face slightly lesser sides at home; sides that are not expected to overrun their midfield as much as the bigger sides do, Ozil plays a cameo, flicks a switch and makes an impact. But as soon as the tide changes when the opposition attack, everything passes him by and he’s left to be a mere pedestrian in a world of Ferraris.

He can’t match up with the pace and he can’t adapt to the demands. He loses confidence and the game plows him over.

He belongs to a breed of players who play at their best only in one circumstance or style. Any other style or system will expose them and bring the worst out of them. If the system suits them, they will work wonders and they will prove their world class status.

At Arsenal, the approach to the game has always been favorable to him, but external circumstances have exposed him and led him to be refered to as a player who refuses to work hard. It’s an easy way of making someone a scapegoat when it’s the players behind him who can’t do their job well.

If the players behind Ozil do a good job, he won’t be forced to do something he has never done. You can’t expect a carpenter to be an architect.

If Arsenal want to bring the best out of him, they have to perfect the side and make sure that they are sorted defensively so that attacking players don’t have to drop deep and work as hard as they have to these days.

That is when players like Ozil will play better than ever. It is certainly easier to go away from Arsenal and play in a league that is less demanding.