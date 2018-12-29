Paul Pogba references Jose Mourinho dig once again in Manchester United training

Paul Pogba is back to his old antics again. The Manchester United star has now referenced his infamous ‘caption this’ Instagram post once again by posting a picture with Marouane Fellaini at the training ground.

The Instagram post shows Pogba enjoying training with his fellow United players, but the post has a unique caption referencing his earlier dig at former manager Jose Mourinho when he was sacked.

View this post on Instagram Caption this ….🤣 @fellaini #manchesterunited A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Dec 28, 2018 at 7:32am PST

It is unclear whether the attempt was to troll Mourinho again, but it does look like the Frenchman is just having a bit of fun at his own expense following the backlash he received for the original post aimed at the Portuguese manager.

Pogba came under fire from fans and pundits alike, with club legend Gary Neville even remarking that this was no less than ‘dancing on the grave’ of a departing Jose Mourinho.