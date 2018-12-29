Why PSG chose not to buy Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool in a very short period of time, but the Egyptian may well have had a very different future.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed that he had the opportunity to sign Salah while he was manager of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) a couple of seasons ago, but he didn’t go ahead with the signing because of some reservations among the PSG board.

Salah, having enjoyed a sensational run with AS Roma, was on the radar of several top European clubs, but his past suggested he may struggle in the beginning, which appears to be why Emery snubbed the winger.

“We spoke about the possibility of signing Salah to Paris Saint-Germain when he was playing at Roma. We had some concerns and then he signed for Liverpool [in June 2017]. These concerns have gone,” Emery remarked.

“Now if you are speaking about the five top players in the world, one is Salah. Today I can say to you, if we were to sign him, we would be signing a player in the top five in the world.”

Too bad for Arsenal and Emery though, because Salah looks committed to Liverpool and is enjoying his greatest spell ever as a footballer. The Spanish manager can only wonder what might have been.