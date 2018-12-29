Watch: Marcus Rashford nutmegs Huddersfield Town player for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been at his glittering best since new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at Manchester United, and his reputation only grew over Boxing Day as United beat Huddersfield Town 3-1.

Rashford may not have scored, but he did cause havoc in the Huddersfield back line at times, including one moment when he had Old Trafford roaring in approval.

In the first half of the game, the forward found himself on the left wing confronted by an opposing defender. One-on-one, Rashford delayed a little bit, and then suddenly toed the ball through the legs of the unassuming player.

Not just this, he then produced a brilliant cross into the box for Diogo Dalot, who volleyed wide of the post.

It was a stunning piece of skill and presence of mind, and the kind of thing that has fans on their feet.

Rashford proved to be the key in the second half as well, as his runs caused all sorts of problems, and led to two goals for Paul Pogba along with his own corner being converted by Nemanja Matic for the first goal of the game.