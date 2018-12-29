Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino slams Chelsea for disrespectful comments

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that he wants no repeat of the ‘disrespect’ his team was shown by Chelsea and their players when Spurs last attempted to win the Premier League.

The Argentine hit out at comments made by Eden Hazard in particular after Leicester City pipped Spurs to the Premier League title two years ago.

The Belgian had initially said, “We don’t want Tottenham to win the Premier League; the fans, the club and the players.”

And to that, Pochettino has revealed that it would be wise to not have such comments made in the public again.

“When you are professional some opinions you cannot make public,” he said. “Because after you create a big problem like what happened at Chelsea. That was more like a battle than a football game. Why did that happen? You know very well. That’s why it’s compulsory to behave professionally. We translate a lot of emotion to the people. We are public persons.”

Nonetheless, the Lilywhites find themselves in second place in the Premier League table, just six points behind leaders Liverpool. With the squad playing the way it is, a Spurs title victory is still very much a possibility.