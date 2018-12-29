Premier League |

Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil’s exclusion from Liverpool encounter

mesut ozil

Mesut Ozil’s days at Arsenal seem to be numbered as he has been relegated to the bench by new manager Unai Emery who doesn’t consider the former German international a part of his long-term plans at the club.

Now with the clash against Liverpool at Anfield looming large, the Spaniard has altogether left Ozil out of the travelling squad. Reports say that the playmaker has a knee problem which has forced his ouster from the squad.


After the 1-1 draw against Brighton, Emery had stated that Ozil was taken off during the match due to tactical reasons. However, BBC’s David Ornstein says that the player in question had picked up the injury against Brighton itself, which only complicates the matter.

Arsenal fans have differing opinions on the matter and here’s how they reacted to the player’s exclusion!

