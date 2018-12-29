Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil’s exclusion from Liverpool encounter

Mesut Ozil’s days at Arsenal seem to be numbered as he has been relegated to the bench by new manager Unai Emery who doesn’t consider the former German international a part of his long-term plans at the club.

Now with the clash against Liverpool at Anfield looming large, the Spaniard has altogether left Ozil out of the travelling squad. Reports say that the playmaker has a knee problem which has forced his ouster from the squad.

This was recorded at 6pm but we now know Mesut Ozil is out of Arsenal’s game at Liverpool tomorrow. He trained with the squad today but complained of pain in his knee and was withdrawn from the travelling party #AFC #LFC https://t.co/io95HjjIyl — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) December 28, 2018



After the 1-1 draw against Brighton, Emery had stated that Ozil was taken off during the match due to tactical reasons. However, BBC’s David Ornstein says that the player in question had picked up the injury against Brighton itself, which only complicates the matter.

Emery on whether Ozil change was due to Brighton equaliser: “No, it’s only tactical. Because we changed from 4-4-2 and this is only a tactical decision.” — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) December 26, 2018

Ozil’s knee injury was sustained at Brighton on Boxing Day and despite the best efforts from all for him to be fit to face Liverpool tomorrow, the problem persisted – he was not ready play or be in the squad #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) December 28, 2018

Arsenal fans have differing opinions on the matter and here’s how they reacted to the player’s exclusion!

I fully back Ozil over Emery. Is essential to us winning and scoring in games. His assist’s record says enough. Furious. Ozil Ramsey Laca all should be on starting line up tomorrow. Emery is irrational and increasingly annoying me. — Sean (@gunnersean49) December 28, 2018

A £350,000 a week fraud. — Pat Leader (@afcPat415) December 28, 2018

Sell him — Rob (@AFC_Rob91) December 28, 2018

2 good performances a season is best for the club earning 350k a week?? — Matt Sloan (@Sloan_12) December 28, 2018

Alright the date is wrong but Fifa 19 knows the truth 😂 pic.twitter.com/nNTVTgg4ny — The Original Delboy (@DelmeJ) December 28, 2018

Good! Can’t wait to see the back of him! — Moz (@mozarsenal) December 28, 2018

I would put more of a shift in than @MesutOzil1088 – ship him off to China or Qatar. Enough is enough. Ability isn’t enough. Run. Tackle. Effort. Try. Bare minimum requirements. He does none of them. — Patrick Maguire (@patmaguire81) December 28, 2018