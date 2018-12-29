Sir Alex Ferguson back at Manchester United, will join players in training

Sir Alex Ferguson will be back at Manchester United to attend a training session with the players, Daily Mail reports.

The former Manchester United manager was invited to training by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a goodwill gesture for all that the Scotsman contributed during his time at the club.

The coaching staff at United, including Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna, Mike Phelan and Solskjaer himself are all expected to be present to welcome their legendary former boss to Carrington, at the United training ground.

Ferguson was reportedly consulted in making the decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis till the end of the season, and the Norwegian has time and again acknowledged the contributions of the 77-year-old in him being where he is.

‘I have been in touch with the gaffer quite a bit,’ Solskjaer revealed after being appointed Red Devils’ coach.

‘I don’t know what input he had but when I got the call, of course, I texted the boss.’

Man United fans will be hopeful that Ferguson’s presence will inspire a positive result as the former Premier League champions take on Bournemouth.