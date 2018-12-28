Watch: Paul Pogba sends strong message to Manchester United players before match

Paul Pogba seems to have come to the fore at Manchester United following the appointment of new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Frenchman’s change in attitude has benefited the team greatly.

So much so, that the United players were all ears in the Old Trafford tunnel just minutes before kickoff against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Footage has emerged from the tunnel thanks to Manchester United’s YouTube Channel where one can clearly see Pogba shouting out instructions to his teammates.

The World Cup winner can be heard barking, “When we go, we go. Pressing, first ones.”

He can also be heard saying, “If we lose the ball, we keep going. Now we are at home. We are at home. Same, same, same. We go strong, we start strong.”

The instructions seem to have worked as there was an added intensity to the Red Devils’ play, and Pogba himself had an enjoyable outing, scoring two goals for Manchester United en route to a 3-1 home win.

United fans will hope that there is plenty more to come from their sensational academy product.