Real Madrid’s top target drops major hint on his future

Rumoured Real Madrid target Eden Hazard is in no rush to make a decision on his long-term future.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard said he will decide his future at the end of the season amid ongoing links with Real Madrid.

Hazard’s Chelsea contract expires in 2020 and a potential move to Champions League holders Madrid continues to dominate headlines.

After reaching a century of goals for Chelsea in their 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League on Wednesday, Hazard said: “I am just focused on the pitch.”

The 27-year-old added: “I will see at the end of the season.”

Belgium international Hazard – who has 101 goals for Chelsea since arriving from Lille in 2012 – has found the back of the net 10 times in the Premier League this season while tallying nine assists.

Chelsea are fourth and 11 points off the pace ahead of Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.