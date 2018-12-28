Premier League 2018/19 Team of the Season so far

The 2018/19 Premier League season has reached its halfway stage and there is enough evidence to pick a team of the season but it is not an easy task given the number of players putting in top-notch performances week in week out.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker

There were a lot of questions raised when Liverpool spent £56m to sign Alisson in the summer but the Brazil number one has already erased any qualms.

The 26-year-old has been a major reason behind Liverpool’s vastly improved defence this season which has conceded only seven goals in 19 games. Alisson has kept 12 clean sheets and made 44 saves so far in the league without conceding more than a single goal in any game.

If it wasn’t for his silly errors leading to a goal against both Leicester City and Manchester United, Liverpool’s defensive record would have been even better.

Right-back – Matt Doherty

Matt Doherty has made a seamless transition from the Championship to the Premier League with Wolves and has been one of their best players.

The Irishman has started every league game so far and helped them keep five clean sheets and concede only 22 goals en route to picking up 26 points. In addition to his contribution defensively, Doherty has also proved to be a threat going forward and has racked up three goals and three assists.

Two of Doherty’s goals proved to be the match-winning goals and his winner against Newcastle United came in the fourth minute of added time in the second half.

Centreback – Virgil van Dijk

Before Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk, their defence was always susceptible to crumbling under pressure. There have been many instances when the Reds let a two or three goal lead slip. However, the Dutchman’s arrival seems to have transformed the Liverpool backline.

Van Dijk is a candidate for the Premier League player of the season and has been the only constant figure in the Liverpool defence this season. His reading of the game, pace, aerial strength and calmness on the ball have all proved to be effective against any challenge the Premier League has thrown his way.

The 27-year-old has been so good that it is hard to pinpoint a weakness in his game. He’s even unusually fast for a centre-back. How many players can beat Adama Traore or Willian in a footrace?

Centreback – Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City, like Liverpool, signed a centre-back in January 2018 and like Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte has also been outstanding for his club.

Laporte has been so good for Man City that the likes of Vincent Kompany or Nicolas Otamendi have hardly got a look in this season. He has featured in every league game so far and started all but one of those games.

The Frenchman’s composure on the ball under pressure makes him a perfect fit to bring the ball out of the back and pass it forward as Pep Guardiola demands.

He has made a league highest 1634 passes with an accuracy of 92.3% in addition to helping Manchester City maintain a good defensive record.

Left-back – Andrew Robertson

Andy Robertson has been a revelation for Liverpool and he has defied expectations en route to cementing his place as Liverpool’s undisputed first-choice left-back.

Robertson has been providing excellent width to Liverpool down the left wing with his lung-bursting runs and has assisted three Premier League goals already this season. His crosses are so good that many times the opposition fails to deal with it properly and it ends up as an own goal or it falls to a Liverpool player inside the box.

The Scott hasn’t let the offensive side of his game affect his primary duties either. He has made 37 successful tackles, 13 interceptions and 29 clearances in 17 league games.

Defensive midfielder – Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira is arguably the signing of the season in the Premier League. Such has been his impact at Arsenal and the Arsenal fans have finally gotten an excellent defensive midfielder they’ve craved for many years.

The Uruguayan’s presence of mind, ability to read the game and even his diminutive figure often reminds fans of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. He adapted to the demands of the Premier League with relative ease and has also racked up two goals and assists each in addition to providing excellent cover to Arsenal’s often frail defence.

Central midfield – Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is into his sixth season with Spurs and he still doesn’t cease to amaze the viewers with his breathtaking performance. He has been a figure of consistency for Spurs and this season is no different.

Eriksen started the season slowly due to his participation in the FIFA World Cup but he has been excellent in the last two months and has been a key reason why Spurs are challenging for the Premier League title.

The Dane has started just 11 league games so far this campaign but he already has three goals and seven assists to his name including a late winner against Burnley earlier this month.

Left-wing – Eden Hazard

Chelsea may not be in the title race at the moment but Eden Hazard is arguably enjoying his personal best season in the Premier League.

Hazard has never scored more than 16 Premier League goals in a season and he is already up to ten goals at the halfway mark. His career-best tally for goals in a season is 22 for Lille in 2011/12 and the Belgian already has 12 to his name in all competitions this season.

In addition to his ten goals, he has also set up his teammates on nine occasions which means no player in the Premier League has been directly involved in more goals than the 27-year-old this season.

Right-wing – Mohamed Salah

One of the major questions before the start of the ongoing season was if Mohamed Salah can replicate his form from last season. He may not have hit the same heights but his 12 goals in 19 league games have been more than enough to give Liverpool a six-point lead at the top of the table.

The Egyptian started the season in the familiar right-wing position but Jurgen Klopp has moved him to a more traditional number 9 role in recent months with immense success. He has also assisted six goals in the league alone.

The 26-year-old has been pivotal to Liverpool’s excellent form during the festive period as he has scored five goals and assisted three more in December with one game left.

Striker – Harry Kane

There hasn’t been a lot of attention on Harry Kane or Spurs before their recent run of form which helped them climb to second in the table. Maybe, Kane scoring is now routine and not newsworthy anymore. Nevertheless, the former Premier League Golden Boot winner has already raced to 12 league goals for the season.

The England captain didn’t have a fast start to the season and it’s understandable given his late arrival for preseason due to England’s run to the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup. However, he has picked up form in recent weeks.

Spurs have been in excellent form in the league in December and Kane scored five goals and assisted two more during this incredible run.

Striker – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese international is currently the leading goalscorer in the Premier League with 13 goals in 17 starts. He also has three assists to his name.

Aubameyang’s goalscoring form is particularly impressive when you realise that he didn’t score in the first three league games of the season. However, he has made up for that by scoring vital goals in the games that followed including a brace against Spurs in a 4-2 win.