5 Liverpool players Jurgen Klopp should sell in January

The January transfer window is just days away and clubs have perhaps already drawn up a list of deals they would like to carry out. Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at five players that Jurgen Klopp could sell in January.

#5 Alberto Moreno

Alberto Moreno only just revealed that the Reds have offered him a new deal. However, he also added that he didn’t like Jurgen Klopp’s decision to stick with Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Needless to say, he is not the happiest person in the squad – nor is he their best left-back. So selling him would be a good way to recoup some money which can be used to strengthen the team.

#4 Adam Lallana

The problem with Adam Lallana is his proneness to injuries. The midfielder has spent way more time on the healing bed than Liverpool would have liked. As a result, the Reds should consider selling him.

He is still a very decent midfielder, which means that they would get a good amount of money for him. They can then use that to sign a potentially better player who is also less susceptible to niggles.

#3 Simon Mignolet

The arrival of Alisson was supposed to be the last nail in the coffin for the Belgian. However, it was Loris Karius that was loaned out while Simon Mignolet stayed back with the Merseyside outfit.

It hasn’t gone down too well for him either as Alisson is the undisputed number one for Liverpool. Mignolet is a decent option for a second-choice goalkeeper but they should consider letting him go if a decent offer arrives.

#2 Joel Matip

The Reds are already short in defense due to injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. The former Schalke star is currently recuperating but isn’t the first choice for his team.

While they have two great defenders in the form of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, Liverpool’s backup options leave a lot to be desired. Selling Matip for a decent price could allow them to venture into the market for a defender that is solid as a backup.

#1 Dejan Lovren

He might claim that he is one of the best defenders in the world but the truth is that Lovren simply runs his mouth, even at the expense of making himself look like a fool.

Lovren has improved a lot in the last year or so but is still way too erratic to be trusted. His improvement adds a few more pounds to his transfer fee, which is something Liverpool could take advantage of in the summer.