5 Premier League forwards who have missed the most ‘big’ chances this season

The ultimate target in a game of football is to put the ball at the back of the net. Everything else is just a ploy to ensure that the former happens. The forwards are mainly responsible to carry this out as they are the ones leading the line. While forwards do score more than the others, they also miss more than anyone else. So, here are the 5 forwards who have missed the most ‘big chances’ halfway through the Premier League season.

=3 Mohamed Salah – 10

Seeing Salah in this list could be a shocker to many. After all, he converts most of his chances, which is why he has 12 goals from 19 Premier League games so far this season.

However, he has also missed 10 big chances so far this season. Despite that, he has a dozen goals to his name with Liverpool leading the Premier League by 6 points with half a season to go.

Not a one-season-wonder after all.

=3 Alvaro Morata – 10

Another forward who has missed as many big chances as the Egyptian is Alvaro Morata. The former Real Madrid star is yet to adapt to Chelsea as he has been heavily inconsistent for his team.

With 10 big chances wasted, he has only 5 goals from 14 games. On top of that, Chelsea now lie at number four with Arsenal just two points behind them at number 5.

Morata has also been dropped from the starting line-up with Sarri opting for Giroud and even Hazard in place of the Spaniard; who is subsequently being linked with a move elsewhere.

=3 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 10

When Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubaymeyang, the fans were ecstatic. And why wouldn’t they be? After all, this is a guy who scores goals for fun and at a remarkable rate.

And they haven’t been disappointed. Despite the fact that he has missed 10 big chances this season, he has 13 goals to his name from 19 Premier League matches.

However, the Gabonese striker’s misses in front of goal haven’t gone unnoticed, with fans asking him to be more lethal.

#2 Gabriel Jesus – 11

Gabriel Jesus adjusted to the Premier League like a duck taking to water. In his very first season, he showed that he is a worthy replacement for the ever-lethal Sergio Aguero.

This season, however, his form has been far from the best. He has only 3 goals to his name from 15 Premier League appearances, which becomes worse when considering that he has missed 11 big chances midway through the season.

City, meanwhile, have lost two games back-to-back and have dropped to third in the league table.

#1 Callum Wilson – 12

Callum Wilson has shot himself to stardom in the last few seasons by scoring on a regular basis for his club, Bournemouth. He might not be the most lethal striker in the world but his 8 goals from 18 Premier League games is admirable, considering that he has suffered from multiple long-term injuries.

His feats have allowed Bournemouth to be at number 11 in the table. However, they could have been higher had Wilson not missed 12 big chances in the Premier League thus far. Still, a commendable job from the Englishman.