Twitter reacts as Liverpool lead the Premier League midway through the season

Manchester City’s defeat against Leicester was significant for two reasons. First, it meant that City have now lost 3 games this season, more than they did in the entirety of last season. Second, it meant that Liverpool remain top of the Premier League midway through the 2018-19 season. And Twitter reacted to their feat. 

 

Meanwhile, City’s loss also meant that Tottenham overtake them in the second position, bringing about amusement of its own:

Imagine being a Manchester United fan at the moment!

Nineteen game-weeks for Liverpool to hold on to their lead. What could go wrong?

