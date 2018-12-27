Twitter reacts as Liverpool lead the Premier League midway through the season

Manchester City’s defeat against Leicester was significant for two reasons. First, it meant that City have now lost 3 games this season, more than they did in the entirety of last season. Second, it meant that Liverpool remain top of the Premier League midway through the 2018-19 season. And Twitter reacted to their feat.

Liverpool are set to win the Premier League title. That’s 2019 ruined. Roll on 2020. Thanks a lot. — FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) December 26, 2018

3 – Liverpool have topped the Premier League on Christmas Day without going on to win the title more times than any other side in the competition's history (3 times). Chalice. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 21, 2018

Only three teams have had 50+ points after 19 games of a Premier League season: 🔵 Chelsea (2005/06)

🔵 Manchester City (2017/18)

🔴 Liverpool (2018/19) Both of the previous two won the title. pic.twitter.com/NqVh5oxSUU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2018

When Liverpool are top of the league by six points, but they still have 19 more games to go pic.twitter.com/8NV312C4Au — Josh (@Josh_LFC4life) December 26, 2018

City not winning the league again but then realising Liverpool will win it instead pic.twitter.com/CjBXrpC1u5 — Tash (@TashanEdward_) December 26, 2018

If Liverpool win the league, I’m naming my first-born Virgil Mo Sadio Allison Jordan James Naby Dejan Trent Andrew Roberto Daniel Xherdan Joe Divock Adam Georginio Joel Nathaniel Fabio Alberto… or maybe just James for short. pic.twitter.com/VuX254BhkF — Kurt Johnson (@kujoEville) December 27, 2018

Meanwhile, City’s loss also meant that Tottenham overtake them in the second position, bringing about amusement of its own:

LIVERPOOL v SPURS TITLE RACE. WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE. WHO WILL BOTTLE IT MORE THAN THE OTHER? THERE'S ONLY ONE WAY TO FIND OUT. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 26, 2018

Imagine April: with Liverpool and Spurs toe-to-toe in the title race, and no one else able to catch them. Imagine the rival fans, knowing that either Liverpool or Spurs will lift the trophy. Imagine the confusion. The bargaining. The anger. — Paul (@Kolology) December 26, 2018

People actually relying hope in Tottenham Hotspur stopping Liverpool from winning the league, the same Tottenham that finished 3rd in a 2 horse race with Leicester City. You can give Liverpool the title right now and start searching for a new planet to live on. — DepressionSZN (@zecojjj) December 26, 2018

F*ck next Thursday – it’s all about Liverpool v Spurs on the 30th March now. #LEIMCI — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2018

Imagine being a Manchester United fan at the moment!

United fans upon hearing City are losing until it dawns on them Liverpool's chances of winning the league have increased: pic.twitter.com/39AThZY18H — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 22, 2018

Nineteen game-weeks for Liverpool to hold on to their lead. What could go wrong?