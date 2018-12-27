Premier League |

South Korea star Son Heung-min heads to Asian Cup with incredible stats for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham star Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min has been truly unstoppable for Tottenham Hotspur this season, and following his brilliant brace for Spurs against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, we take a look at why exactly the North Londoners are going to find life without him difficult. 

Son heads to the AFC Asian Cup in January on International duty with South Korea, and is surely going to leave a void in the Spurs attacking contingent as a result.

In fact, his stats compiled from various sources show just how committed he has been to the cause for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Spurs will have to adjust to life without Son come January, but there is no doubt that with the likes of Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli all in good form, the Lilywhites are more than capable of mounting a continued title challenge.

As for South Korea, the nation can consider their chances of winning the Asian Cup a lot higher now that they have their favourite “Son” in their midst.

Comments