South Korea star Son Heung-min heads to Asian Cup with incredible stats for Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min has been truly unstoppable for Tottenham Hotspur this season, and following his brilliant brace for Spurs against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, we take a look at why exactly the North Londoners are going to find life without him difficult.

Son heads to the AFC Asian Cup in January on International duty with South Korea, and is surely going to leave a void in the Spurs attacking contingent as a result.

In fact, his stats compiled from various sources show just how committed he has been to the cause for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Son Heung-min in the Premier League for Spurs: ⚪️ 115 games

⚪️ 35 goals

⚪️ 16 assists Plenty more to come. pic.twitter.com/xxElu68f1N — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2018

50 – Son Heung-Min has now been directly involved in 50 Premier League goals in 112 appearances for Spurs, scoring 35 and assisting 15. Super. #EVETOT pic.twitter.com/9tz9ewKgtN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2018

vs. Arsenal ⚽️

vs. Everton ⚽️⚽️

vs. Bournemouth ⚽️ Heung-Min Son has been 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UhtaGdMvsw — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 26, 2018

👤 8 games

⚽ 5 goals

🅰 5 assists Heung-Min Son is a man on FIRE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u8wGdDRRKO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 23, 2018

Son Heung-min has now been directly involved in nine goals in his last nine Premier League games: ⚽️ 6 goals

🅰️ 3 assists They’re going to miss him. pic.twitter.com/QnamZFc8Mk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2018

Heung-min Son’s game by numbers vs. Everton: 46 touches

32 passes

4 shots

3 shots on target

2 chances created

2 goals

1 take on completed

1 interception

1 assist Dazzling display. 👏 pic.twitter.com/2mGnDFzV2v — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2018

Spurs will have to adjust to life without Son come January, but there is no doubt that with the likes of Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli all in good form, the Lilywhites are more than capable of mounting a continued title challenge.

As for South Korea, the nation can consider their chances of winning the Asian Cup a lot higher now that they have their favourite “Son” in their midst.