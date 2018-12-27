Twitter goes crazy as Manchester City lose second game on the bounce

You know what they say- the Premier League is one of the most unpredictable leagues in the World. Unfortunately, the footballing gods chose Manchester City to demonstrate that fact. The Citizens surrendered their position at the top of the table after a second successive loss as Twitter laughed at their expense.

Here are some of the best reactions after Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Leicester:

Since Jose Mourinho's sacking Man United two wins out of two! Man City Two loses out of two! pic.twitter.com/JhOP9aesDl — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) December 26, 2018

Man City have conceded more Premier League goals in their last four games (8) than Liverpool have all season (7). The gap is widening. 😳 pic.twitter.com/OgIH1uiUGB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2018

Hey @ManCity, I’ve heard this man is looking for a new club. #mufc pic.twitter.com/6fUefxSNVL — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) December 26, 2018

Sheikh Mansour in the Man City dressing room once he sees Pep Guardiola pic.twitter.com/ZmmYmBLHKx — Football Vines (@FootballVines) December 26, 2018

Spurs spent ZERO & are above Man City Remember how the Iberian Moyes had convinced everyone we need Maldini Beckenbauer Moore & Cafu to stay above Everton & Watford? — ARYAN (@unitedaryan) December 26, 2018

BREAKING: Man City have bid £500 million for Liverpool’s 7 point lead — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) December 26, 2018

Man City, just like my willpower, going to absolute sh*t at Christmas time. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2018

What is happening to Man City? 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/LLlFLLwtCw — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 26, 2018

Next year's Man City Amazon documentary when it comes to December. pic.twitter.com/K2eMpYVtLu — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 26, 2018

As a result, Liverpool go 6 points clear at the top of the pile, followed by Tottenham Hotspur, who leapfrog City into the second position.