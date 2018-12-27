Premier League |

Twitter goes crazy as Manchester City lose second game on the bounce

You know what they say- the Premier League is one of the most unpredictable leagues in the World. Unfortunately, the footballing gods chose Manchester City to demonstrate that fact. The Citizens surrendered their position at the top of the table after a second successive loss as Twitter laughed at their expense.

Here are some of the best reactions after Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Leicester:

As a result, Liverpool go 6 points clear at the top of the pile, followed by Tottenham Hotspur, who leapfrog City into the second position.

 

