Manchester United will be one of the busiest clubs during the January transfer window and we think their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to part ways with these five first-team players to improve the squad.

#5. Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo is into his fifth season with Manchester United but its still difficult to see him as anything more than a squad player. Rojo has struggled with injuries and form throughout his career and he has played only three games this season.

The 28-year-old Argentine has played only 110 games for United since joining them in 2014 and 15 games since the start of the 2017/18 season. These numbers don’t make good reading for a player earning £120,000-a-week.

Solskjær named Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof as his starting centre-backs against Cardiff City and named Eric Bailly on the bench. United also have Chris Smalling on their books and he recently signed a new contract.

Given the competition for places and the limited playing time Rojo has enjoyed, the Argentine is sure to be shown the exit door.

#4. Matteo Darmian

Matteo Darmian is another post-Ferguson era signing who has struggled to nail down a starting role at Manchester United despite excelling at his previous club.

Darmian, like Rojo, has rarely featured for Manchester United but unlike the Argentine, Darmian has been left out of the squad even when he’s fit. The Italian played just four games this season including the final game of the Jose Mourinho era.

After joining United in the summer of 2015, the 29-year-old has played just 89 games. The number of appearances he has made for United has come down over the years.

Although Darmian can play as a right-back or a left-back, United already have Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw as options. There is also a good chance that United will add another full-back to the squad in January.

#3. Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is still only 22-years-old and he may have a big future ahead of him. However, as of now, the Scotsman isn’t ready to play for Manchester United and needs to move elsewhere to grow as a player.

McTominay broke into the United first team last season and impressed with a few good performances. However, this season, he has played in midfield and defence with little impact.

There is immense competition for places in the Manchester United midfield. Solskjær started Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera against Cardiff and brought Fred, Andreas Pereira and Marouane Fellaini off the bench. With depth and quality like that, McTominay isn’t even going to make the bench regularly.

#2. Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia is the current Manchester United captain but he didn’t even make the matchday squad against Cardiff City despite being fit. When the club captain doesn’t even make the bench, questions can be raised about his future.

Valencia converted to a right-back under Louis van Gaal and continued to operate in that role under Jose Mourinho. However, he has found himself on the fringes of the first team this season having played just seven games in all competitions.

The Ecuadorian is 33-years-old and there are other players capable of playing as a right-back in the current squad. One of them is Ashley Young and he started at right-back against Cardiff while the other, Diogo Dalot, made the bench ahead of Valencia against Cardiff.

His contract is set to expire at the end of the current season but United may offload him in January.

#1. Marouane Fellaini

Marouane Fellaini epitomises everything that was wrong with Manchester United in the post-Ferguson era. Fellaini was the first played United signed in the post-Ferguson era and even after five seasons with the club, the fans continue to be divided on him. In fact, most United fans would want to see him sold.

The Belgian reminds the fans of the dreaded David Moyes era and the drab route one football United played under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United needs to shed the image they had under Mourinho and start afresh. For that, players like Fellaini who don’t possess immense technical quality needs to be sold and replaced with much better players.