Sir Alex Ferguson may have predicted Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United sacking in 2015 book

Sir Alex Ferguson is by far the most respected manager in football today, and though his days of managing Manchester United may be behind him, his words from the past hold true till date.

Case in point, the sacking of Jose Mourinho last week. Reports emerged of a player mutiny within Manchester United that stemmed from the methods adopted by the Portuguese to help his team win.

As a result, it was pretty much a known fact that United players no longer wanted to play for their manager and this was given more weight after the first game under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer produced a stunning 5-1 victory for the Red Devils.

Now, it appears as if Sir Alex may have predicted the undoing of Jose Mourinho back in 2015 itself.

In his book “Leading”, Ferguson talks about the catastrophic impact of players not playing for their managers.

“There is a phrase in football about players ‘not playing for the manager’, which I have seen happen a thousand times,” the 77-year-old wrote.

“Once that happens, the manager is as good as dead, because he has failed in his major undertaking – which is to motivate the players to follow him.”

This holds true in the case of Jose Mourinho, under whom Manchester United looked completely deflated and devoid of confidence, pretty much sealing the fate of their hugely successful former manager.