Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho leaves with $679,000 hotel bill

More details have emerged since Jose Mourinho’s sacking by Manchester United, but this recent piece of news isn’t necessarily connected to his poor results on the pitch.

According to a report, throughout the Portuguese’s stay at the helm of Old Trafford, he lived in a plush unit at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

The revelation would continue, saying that instead of buying a house or apartment, the 55-year-old stayed in the premium Riverside Suite of the establishment, which boasts of a large bedroom, a separate lounge, dining area and small kitchenette.

It is said that a night’s stay at he hotel costs USD $758 and with Mourinho spending all 895 nights in the place, a whopping $679,000 should have been enough to shoulder the cost.

Despite his struggles on the pitch, it appears Mou was very comfortable when he was off it.

