Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain provides update on injury

Positive news for Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he is able to run on the pitch again for the first time in eight months.

The Reds’ star suffered an injury back in April in a UEFA Champions League match against AS Roma, damaging his cruciate and medial ligaments as well as tendons in his hamstring.

Initially, reports revealed a very serious injury and that Chamberlain may miss out on the entire season .

However, the latest news provides a boost for the club as the Englishman showed a photo of him running in a training facility with his arms raised.

In the photo, he captioned – “That feeling when you’re finally back out on the grass for the first time in 8 months.”

At the moment, Liverpool are enjoying a four-point lead atop the Premier League table. They are also in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and will face German club Bayern Munich.