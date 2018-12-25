Pundit compares Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk to three Premier League greats

With Liverpool leading the Premier League table at the moment, there’s plenty of credit to go around, but Jamie Redknapp concedes that defender Virgil Van Dijk deserves the best plaudits.

The Reds hold a four-point lead over Manchester City in the standings and have yet to taste defeat in the league so far. While many are pointing at Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as their potent offence, Van Dijk has continued to solidify his role in the back.

And retied player Redknapp concedes that Van Dijk has the makings to be the best ever at his position.

He claims that Van Dijk is a combination of three of the best defenders the Premier League has seen – Manchester United’s Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic and Chelsea’s John Terry.

Liverpool brought in Van Dijk for £75 million seemed like a gamble but the Dutchman has continued to lead the team and if his performances can lead Liverpool to titles, then the price tag will seemingly be cheap.

Redknapp concedes that Van Dijk must win titles to be considered the greatest at his position. Leading Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League final last year was a big accomplishment, and now trophies are needed.