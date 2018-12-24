Sir Alex Ferguson back at Manchester United in new role

Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their caretaker manager till the end of the season, and along with the United legend, some familiar faces are back as well. None more so now, than legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Sun are reporting that Ferguson has returned to Manchester United as a consultant, in order to aid the revival of the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It is also being reported that ‘Fergie’ was instrumental in ensuring that Solskjaer and Mike Phelan both get added to the club’s coaching staff so that the club can rebuild and perhaps return to their glory days.

New boss Solskjaer has revealed since his appointment that he has been in touch with his former manager to get some much needed advice on his new role, and that Ferguson has been more than happy to provide it to him.

The attempt to take Manchester United back to where they belong has been given extra weight by this inclusion of the 77-year-old in the club’s structure and fans will hope that it pays dividends sooner rather than later.