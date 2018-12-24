Liverpool star’s Twitter exchange with Crystal Palace player will leave Manchester City fuming

Liverpool endured a near perfect weekend in the Premier League after they managed to win comfortably and fellow title contenders Manchester City and Chelsea slipped up with defeats. Now, to rub salt on the City wounds, a certain Twitter exchange has got fans talking.

Following the unlikely 3-2 away victory for Crystal Palace against Manchester City, Eagles defender Patrick Van Aanholt took to social media to thank the fans for their support in coming up with the shock win at the Etihad Stadium.

How’s 3pts for an early Christmas present? 🎁 …enjoy Eagles 🦅 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) December 22, 2018

Palace may have already been on cloud nine anyway, but were in for some more entertainment because soon after, Liverpool and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum chimed in with his own bit of appreciation for his compatriot’s club side.

Lekkerrr hoor 😁🤪 — Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 22, 2018

The tweet certainly garnered some attention, but it was Van Aanholt back at it again one final time as he had the final say on what he expects from Liverpool and indeed his Dutch friend as a consequence of helping them out in the league table.

Bro you owe the boys a bottle of wine, red or white we are not fussed 🤣 https://t.co/1PlwkMPDRB — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) December 22, 2018

Can’t imagine Manchester City and their fans are too happy about this little exchange, but rest assured, the rest of the footballing world will be enjoying every bit of it!