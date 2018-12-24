Zidane’s the best choice for Manchester United – Saha

Louis Saha backed ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to fill the void permanently at Manchester United.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Zinedine Zidane is the best choice to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

United are on the hunt for a permanent replacement for manager Mourinho, who was sacked by the Premier League giants on Tuesday.

Club favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped in on a caretaker basis until the end of the season, with United reportedly keen to lure Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester in 2019-20.

Zidane – who led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles before leaving the LaLiga side ahead of the 2018-19 season – has also been linked.

In an interview with Omnisport, Saha backed former France team-mate Zidane to succeed at the Theatre of Dreams.

“For me, I am a supporter of Zidane in relation to the man,” Saha said. “He was an exceptional player, the coach, there is no equivalent.

“In communication he has made a lot of progress. When I hear him talking, it’s incredible.

“He breathes football, he is a passionate person, who has all the qualities to be respected. He knows how to balance attack and defence.

“At Real Madrid, he had three offensive monsters, and he has to make the link with the defence. It’s huge.

“For me it’s the best choice for United. I think he will have the support of the supporters, the staff, the president because he deserves it. And we’re going to give him time.”

Solskjaer led United to a 5-1 rout of Cardiff City on Saturday – the first time the club had score five goals in a league game since Alex Ferguson’s final match in 2013.

United remain sixth but only eight points adrift of the Champions League places ahead of their Boxing Day meeting at home to Huddersfield Town.