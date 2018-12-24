Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw defend sacked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Nemanja Matic believes that Manchester United players are responsible for Jose Mourinho getting shown the door.

The Portuguese manager was sacked after poor performances from the club, with his last match at the helm a 3-1 loss to Liverpool.

He has since been replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and United players have responded with a rousing 5-1 win over Cardiff City.

Matic is regarded as one of the players who has been loyal to Mourinho and insists that despite some players feeling relieved that Mourinho is gone, all players need to take the blame for his dismissal.

He said in an interview : “Of course. I said this also after the Liverpool game, that we have to take responsibility and do our best to play better and to win games.

“I don’t know (what changed at Cardiff). This is the question no-one has an answer to but we are sure this is the way to continue, to fight and we will try to do it.

“This is football. In football this happens. We know also it’s not only the manager’s fault when the results are not good.

“But this is football and we have to carry on, to fight for the club.”

In a similar way, Luke Shaw defended his former manager. Shaw and Mourinho have had their disagreements in the past but the former knows that the latter deserved better.

He said: “It’s not very nice when something as big as that happens at the club but we all as players and as a team need to show respect.

“People might be quick to forget what Jose did for United, with the three trophies. He did a lot.

“One of the trophies (Europa League) was one we hadn’t won before. He took us to three trophies in sort of one season.

“So people need to respect him and remember what he did, not only for us as a team to win those trophies but for the fans as well.”