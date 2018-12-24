Pogba’s ‘big announcement’ is a personalised emoji app

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has explained the secret behind Sunday’s cryptic Instagram post.

Paul Pogba’s “big announcement” has been revealed as the launch of his own branded app.

The Manchester United midfielder had earlier teased fans with a cryptic Instagram post and took to the social media platform to introduce the ‘Pogmoji App’, which features an emoji suite depicting his likeness.

Pogba, 25, came in for criticism on Tuesday when a photo tagged “caption this” was posted to his social media channels in the immediate aftermath of Jose Mourinho’s sacking. Adidas later confirmed the post had been scheduled before the Mourinho news emerged.

The World Cup winner was an unused substitute in Mourinho’s final match in charge, a 3-1 loss to rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

He returned to the starting XI under newly installed caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday, playing a full 90 minutes and setting up two goals in the comprehensive 5-1 victory over Cardiff City.