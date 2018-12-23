Manchester United legend expresses desire to become club’s Director of Football

Manchester United have had a great start to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign with a handsome 5-1 win over Cardiff City. Though the club have five to six months to decide on a permanent fix for the managerial role, the appointment of a Director of Football can come sooner.

With reports emerging that club’s vice executive chairman Ed Woodward is desperately on the lookout for a DoF, a club legend has expressed his desire to take up the high profile role. United’s former goalkeeper and Champions League winner Peter Schmeichel is the former player who has stated that he is ‘actually thinking about putting his name’ in for the DoF role.

Schmeichel went on to state that he is not afraid of the scrutiny and media attention that comes with the job.

“I’m actually thinking about putting my name in there,” the 55-year-old said.

“It’s a tough thing to find out about yourself, everyone looks at you; the scrutiny, and I’m not afraid of that. It’s also a really big change in what I’ve done. Like every other footballer, I really want to get involved in football again at some point.

“I know I’m getting older, but my life has just turned out a different way after I retired from football.”

It is believed that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino will replace Solskjaer after the end of this season at Old Trafford.