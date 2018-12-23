Chelsea star slams team, loses hope of winning Premier League title

Chelsea started the Premier League season on the front foot and were one of the three teams unbeaten till the 12th match of the season. However, they have completely fallen off the radar with the club now involved in the race to finish fourth after the 1-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

Courtesy a Jamie Vardy strike, the Foxes condemned Chelsea to their third defeat of the season which pushed them down to the fourth spot on the table. The Blues are now level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal and two points behind the other London rival in the top four, third-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have a game in hand.

After the loss, Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger slammed the team, saying their recent form might be down to a ‘lack of mentality’. The German went on to reveal the players don’t talk about the title push and are instead focused on finishing in the top four.

“It’s a disaster. We don’t talk about the title any more. If we can’t win these games, we can’t compete. We only talk now about top four. Maybe it’s a lack of mentality. Stupid,” Rudiger said after the 1-0 defeat to Leicester.